Dutch Telecom Provider KPN Partners With Huawei on Mobile Radio Network Modernization for 5G

THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS -- Leading Dutch telecom provider KPN has signed a preliminary agreement with Huawei to start preparations for the construction of KPN’s new Mobile Radio Access Network in the Netherlands, as part of KPN’s mobile network modernization for 5G. KPN will make a separate decision for the 5G core network in line with its multi-vendor strategy.

“We appreciate KPN’s trust and are honored with their choice to partner with us for the mobile radio access network modernization. We are committed to supporting KPN in their ambitions to maintain and strengthen their lead in the global telecoms industry,” said Steven Cai, CEO of Huawei Benelux.

Cyber security is Huawei’s top priority

As a leading global provider of telecom networks which serves customers in 170 countries, Huawei strictly complies with laws and regulations in all countries and regions where it operates. Cyber security has always been Huawei’s top priority and the company has a proven track record of providing secure products and solutions for customers in Europe and around the world.

“We are aware of the concerns and discussions regarding safety and security. It is hard however to defend yourselves when no clear facts are on the table. For that reason we welcome the initiative of the Dutch government with the Taskforce. We will fully cooperate where needed and provide insights and answers where needed,” added Steven Cai.

R&D and innovation

With global R&D spending already accounting for 14% of total revenues in 2018, Huawei has announced that it will invest more than 100 billion USD in R&D in the next five years. About 45% of its 180,000 employees work in 18 R&D centers globally. The company has already deployed 70,000 5G sites worldwide and signed 40 commercial 5G contracts. Leveraging its experience and expertise in the ICT sector, Huawei promotes high-quality broadband connectivity for all.

Investing in the future

Huawei has 600 employees in the Netherlands, working from three offices in Amsterdam, The Hague and Eindhoven. In addition, Huawei has a European Logistics Center in Eindhoven. Earlier this year, Huawei also announced the opening of a R&D Center in the Netherlands. Huawei believes that a future-proof mobile network is key in maintaining a frontrunner position regarding digital transformation in the Netherlands.

“Huawei is committed to bring the most advanced technology to support the digitalization strategy of the Netherlands. We appreciate the open investment climate here and have always felt very welcome. That’s why we would like to contribute to the realization of the ambitions of the Netherlands in the field of technology,” said Steven Cai.