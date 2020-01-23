Dish to Issue Telecom Transport RFI/RFP for Standalone 5G Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As DISH prepares to build the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S., the company announced it will release a Request for Information and Request for Proposal (RFI/RFP) for Telecom Transport Services in the coming weeks.

The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP, the fifth in a series of RFPs for different elements of the national network, will include requests for telecom transport service companies to facilitate lit and dark fiber connectivity to cell towers, buildings and data centers.

DISH has committed to building a standalone 5G broadband network available to at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023. The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP is the fifth such document DISH has issued as it pursues its 5G buildout. The RFPs issued to date include:

July 2019: 5G Network RFI/RFP seeking input for the network elements September 2019: System RFP seeking responses from vendors to provide a software solution for project management, workflows, reporting and other utilities that aid in deploying the national network

October 2019: Deployment Services RFP seeking input for end-to-end deployment services including pre-construction and construction services

January 2020: 5G Component RFP seeking input from vendors regarding physical assets of the network such as mounts, cabinets and hybrid cables

January 2020: Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP

Vendors interested in receiving the Telecom Transport Services RFP can contact DISH Wireless at [email protected] prior to January 30, 2020.

