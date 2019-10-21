Corning, Intel Team On In-Building 5G Networks

CORNING, NY -- Corning and Intel today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the availability of 5G in buildings. The two companies will work together to deliver a virtual platform for Corning’s 5G network solutions powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel FlexRAN Reference Software Architecture.

This co-innovation effort will create a streamlined path for mobile network operators and enterprise building owners to deploy 5G solutions that meet the performance demands of their customers and enable faster adoption of 5G applications, with the ability to scale from small to large venues and enterprises.

The collaboration combines Corning’s wireless connectivity portfolio and Intel’s leading-edge technologies, including second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors; Intel FlexRAN 5G and 4G Reference Software; Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000; 10/25/40Gb Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters to support 5G innovation as deployments proliferate around the world.

"Our collaboration with Corning will help ensure the 5G revolution does not stop at the building door," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of Wireless Access Networks Division, Data Center Group at Intel.

"This Intel-based foundation for next-generation virtualized radio access networks (vRAN) will enable customers to reap the full benefits of 5G based platforms for ultra-reliable low latency, enhanced mobile bandwidth, and massive machine-to-machine communication both inside and outside their buildings," she said.

The new enterprise platform will be commercially available in 2020.

Corning In-Building Network Solutions