Coolpad Promises 5G Smartphone for Under $400

LAS VEGAS -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad, today announced that it will be sharing a preview of its future 5G smartphone, Dyno 2 Smartwatch and new feature updates from FamilyLabs at CES 2020.

"In line with Coolpad's goal of providing purposeful technology for the entire family, our 2020 technology line-up has something for every age group," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "We are very excited to share an advanced look at our upcoming 2020 offerings with CES attendees and look forward to getting our new 5G device and the Dyno 2 Smartwatch to market in the new year."

5G Smartphone

By bringing digital intelligence to previously analog technologies, 5G will offer wireless speeds ten times faster than we experience today. In anticipation for this technology, Coolpad has developed a 5G smartphone that will feature:

Android 10

48MP+8MP AutoFocus rear-facing cameras

16MP FF front-facing camera

4000mAh battery

Bluetooth 5.0 enhanced with Tempow for multi-device BT connectivity

The oversized 6.53" FHD+ display will feature Coolpad's innovative V-notch design and Pixelwork's HDR screen experience for amazing media viewing. This device will be a part of the Coolpad Legacy™ family of 5G devices and will be available in Q2 of 2020 on the open market for under $400.

Coolpad Dyno 2 Smartwatch

Following the successful launch of the Coolpad Dyno Smartwatch at CES in 2019, Coolpad is unveiling a preview of the upcoming Dyno 2 Smartwatch.

Version 2 of this playful kid's smartwatch will offer new features, including an upgraded chipset and new application platform. The new Dyno 2 Smartwatch will be available in April 2020 for $190.

FamilyLabs Updates

Initially launched in Spring of 2019, FamilyLabs is the first all-inclusive family management app that lets users communicate, locate and provide remote support to multiple family members. New features include:

Set & Monitor Digital Fences (Geo-Fences)

Remote Lock/Unlock

Web Filtering

Daily Time Limits

Allow/Restrict Apps

Restrict Usage Times

Manage Contacts and Calls

Alerts

Alarms & Reminders

Battery Monitoring

FamilyLabs Home Screen Launcher

Coolpad