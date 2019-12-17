CommScope Adds Midband & Highband Support to Its 5G Fixed Wireless Gateway

HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope today announced added support for sub6 GHz and mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) wireless connectivity on its NVG558 fixed wireless access (FWA) gateway platform. Combined with the platform's existing support for 4G LTE and 3.5 GHz CBRS connectivity, these new capabilities expand operators' ability to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 Series of advanced PON, xDSL, and FWA gateways.

The NVG558 FWA Gateway platform provides operators the flexibility to deliver 5G NR over sub-6 Ghz today and take advantage of mmWave deployments as they become more widespread. Cellular networks represent a significant opportunity for operators to offer internet and triple-play services to suburban and underserved customers. Approximately 29 million suburban Americans do not have access to 25 Mbps or faster broadband. The latest version of the NVG558 enables operators to offer customers high-speed fixed wireless broadband services over 5G NR, 4G LTE, and 3.5 GHz CBRS networks using the same flexible, multiapplication gateway platform they use to provide wireline broadband services.

The platform also offers subscriber self-install capabilities to help operators reduce truck-rolls and customer installation wait times, lowering costs and improving the overall customer experience. In addition, all NVG500 Series gateways support Docker containers. This enables operators to rapidly prototype and deliver new broadband applications and services without having to take the time to integrate them into the platform's firmware and complete lengthy lab approvals and field trials.

Availability The sub-6 GHz 5G NR version of the NVG558 will begin sampling for select customers in Q1 2020. The mmWave 5G NR version will begin sampling in Q3 2020.

