Cloud Gaming, Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Among Early Use Cases for 5G

GSA President Joe Barrett discusses the early use cases for 5G, including consumer applications like AR, VR and cloud gaming. He begins with a summary of how the spectrum needs of 5G are being met worldwide and then discusses the availability of 5G smartphones and other devices. The availability of new chipsets is spurring the advancement of 5G smartphones and that will mean that 5G's adoption will happen a lot more quickly than 4G adoption did, Barrett said.