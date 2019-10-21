LOS ANGELES -- Mobile World Congress Americas -- Cisco is working with Telefonica to implement network automation to simplify the service provider's operations in Spain in preparation for the 5G era.

With this newly automated network, powered by Cisco's Crosswork Network Automation suite, Telefonica will have improved operational insight and network health through:

Machine-learning (ML), intent-based and closed-loop solutions to reduce time to repair and overall labor hours

Automated network orchestration to speed service innovation and time to revenue

Real-time network optimization to improve customer experiences

End-to-end infrastructure visibility in a multi-vendor environment

Enhanced security to help proactively prevent and respond to incidents

The Crosswork Network Automation Suite is built from a family of new and existing Cisco networking products including Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), the popular software that provides support for the entire transformation into intent-based networking.

Telefonica Spain is pioneering this multipurpose automation of the IP network in a three-year planned project, all successes and best practices identified within this project will set the new basis for Telefonica´s automation project world-wide. Cisco Customer Experience is the primary systems integrator for the architecture design and the deployment of the new automation software.

"This is the beginning of a strong and meaningful partnership, as operational excellence will be vital to achieve success in the future," said Joaquin Mata, CTO, Telefonica Spain. "We opted for Cisco because of the outcome driven approach in automation that will have immediate and long-term benefits to transform our infrastructure and deliver the best in class customer experience."

"As Telefónica's preferred vendor and strategic partner, we can help them realize their vision for a 5G-ready network that can proactively handle upcoming demands," said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. "The network intelligence and refined analytics will improve operational decision making and reduce time-to-outcomes as we advance this automation technology throughout the Telefonica footprint."

KDDI Taps Cisco for 5G Transition

Cisco today announced its collaboration with KDDI Corporation, a leading Japanese telecommunications company, to support its transition to 5G.

KDDI is using a broad mix of Cisco's 5G Now portfolio beginning with the Cisco Virtualized Packet Core at the heart of the network, and Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture to offer better, faster services to its customers.

With Cisco's 5G network technology in place, KDDI can accelerate its 5G and IoT innovation with enterprise customers, offering more flexible and competitive pricing. KDDI aims to advance its 5G services business to include smart factory, self-driving cars, remote control, telemedicine and stadium watching with free viewpoint video. KDDI is also passionate to cooperate with venture companies on 5G services to revitalize the local economy, which is facing declines in the overall working population due to declining birthrates and an aging society.

Cisco is currently working with over 100 of the nearly 300 operators globally that have either launched, demonstrated, or are field trialing 5G.

Cisco Strengthens Partnership with Telenor on 5G in Norway

News Summary:

Cisco and Telenor signed an agreement to ready Telenor's core network for 5G NSA core network.

Telenor's 5G NSA Network will enable faster, more secure and flexible mobile services to support consumer, enterprise and IoT markets

Earlier this year, Telenor Group and Cisco signed an agreement whereby Cisco will help upgrade Telenor Norway's existing mobile core network to also deliver a first generation 5G network (non-standalone mode or NSA).

Since 2010, Cisco has provided core technology to Telenor Norway's 3G and 4G networks. The network is constantly being modernized to stay ahead of the market. In 2018, the companies upgraded Telenor Norway's core network to provide Scandinavia's first nationwide network for IoT.

"5G NSA is an important step on the road to a fully operational, standalone 5G network that will allow Telenor to enable real-time applications across verticals such as telemedicine, transportation and commercial/industrial, with low latency," said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco.

