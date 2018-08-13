China Mobile Hong Kong Boasts 5G Trial Success

HONG KONG -- China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) is the first network provider in Hong Kong to successfully complete end-to-end 5G network testing (client terminal to application). By using CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), the company has successfully built a 5G network that enables an end-to-end connectivity to the Internet, computers or non-5G mobile terminals can also connect to this 5G network via Wi-Fi emitted by CPE for a smooth Internet connection. 5G compatible smartphones are yet to be widely available until the second half of 2019, thus early 5G network is expected to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to 5G applications via CPE.

Among all mobile carries in Hong Kong, China Mobile Hong Kong is the only service provider that has triumphed in achieving end-to-end 5G Internet testing. When 5G spectrum is officially released in Hong Kong, China Mobile Hong Kong's 5G network will be ready to provide full services to users, leading the market into the 5G era.

The lab test results produced by China Mobile Hong Kong are also different from those announced by other telecom operators. China Mobile Hong Kong has successfully implemented 5G networks in a static environment using 28GHz millimeter-wave spectrum, along with 800MHz bandwidth and 4x4 MIMO multiple-input multiple-output technology. The highest data transmission speed achieved is 14 Gbps, which is much higher than the previous 2 x 2 MIMO technology test results (8 Gbps) released by other mobile carriers. In addition, when using the 3.5 GHz spectrum (100 MHz bandwidth), the highest data transmission speed tested in an indoor environment can reach up to 700 Mbps.

In March this year, China Mobile Hong Kong launched 'China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre Hong Kong Open Lab' where they proactively cooperate with other industry partners in response to Hong Kong Government initiative to promote research and innovation in technology development to build a 5G cross-industry social integration ecosystem.

In response to this initiative, China Mobile Hong Kong participated in a tree monitoring pilot project in Tai Tong, Yuen Long. This project utilizes NB-IoT technology, installed sensors onto the trees to monitor and analyse their well-being with the aim of uprooting prevention. The adoption of 5G technology will enable China Mobile Hong Kong to expand NB-IoT capacity in monitoring the health of trees throughout Hong Kong.

China Mobile Hong Kong has planned to build a 28GHz 5G network in selected locations by year end to conduct a field test. The company is also working with partners to develop smart city related applications (such as smart lamp posts) to be better equipped for 5G network construction and application development.

China Mobile Hong Kong Co.