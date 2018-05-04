Charter: To Live & 5(G) in LA

Charter, the second-largest cable operator in the US, is undertaking more fixed 5G tests in Los Angeles, following initial tests around the country in 2017.

Charter Communications Inc. has been approved for an experimental 28GHz license for 25 antennas in Los Angeles for tests, which could start as soon as April 4 and run until October, according to documentation.

"The proposed operations will advance Charter's understanding of 5G technology and network potential in the millimeter wave bands and will advance the potential deployment of 5G fixed and mobile services," Charter says in its application.

The outdoor tests will utilize fixed transmitters with a 1 km or smaller effective radius, the company says. Charter held similar fixed 5G tests last year. (See Charter Reveals New Details on 4G/5G Trials.)

It is using 28GHz equipment from Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), rather than the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea: SEC) gear used previously, in the latest round of tests.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading