|
CES 2019: The Phony 5G Wars
1/10/2019
Recapping the annual tech-fest in Las Vegas, Light Reading's Dan Jones, Mike Dano and Jeff Baumgartner discuss the clash between major mobile operators over what is -- and isn't -- true 5G, and provide an update on what cable has in store for the industry's big "10G" initiative.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Optimize today’s 5G-ready network with tomorrow’s Capabilities Multi-Domain Service Optimization from Cisco Moving beyond the buzzwords: Understanding Machine Learning The Unsung Heros for Success in an Evolving Network The Converged Cloud Native Packet core – The Heart of the Cloud-to-Client Connected Experience Evolve your transport network for 5G Now
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Delivering an Integrated, Secure, and Radio-Aware 5G Transport Network Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution Look What’s Riding your Network Network Based Security for the IoT Value Chain
5G Poll