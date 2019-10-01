Video

CES 2019: The Phony 5G Wars

1/10/2019
50%
50%
Recapping the annual tech-fest in Las Vegas, Light Reading's Dan Jones, Mike Dano and Jeff Baumgartner discuss the clash between major mobile operators over what is -- and isn't -- true 5G, and provide an update on what cable has in store for the industry's big "10G" initiative.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT