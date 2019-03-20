CBRS Alliance Takes Aim at 5G

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Today, the CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, announced the start of work on a new release of specifications that will support OnGo over 5G. As OnGo commercial services over LTE are poised for rollout, CBRS Alliance Release 3 will address support for 5G deployments using shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band.

The new specifications from the CBRS Alliance will complement 5G New Radio (5G NR), the new air interface developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) to support the wide variety of 5G services, devices, and deployments. The latest release of 5G NR is expected to support operations in Band 48 and will improve the performance, flexibility, scalability and efficiency of mobile networks while enabling industries to get the most out of the available spectrum.

Globally, industry and government are focusing on 3.5 GHz as the primary mid-band spectrum for 5G, with testing taking in place in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. In October 2018, the FCC made targeted changes to its rules governing the 3.5 GHz band that will facilitate the deployment of 5G wireless networks using this spectrum.

With initial commercial deployments of OnGo expected as early as Q2 2019, several use cases utilizing shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band will become available, such as neutral host networks, private LTE, and more. Use cases that require ultra-low latency, such as precision Industrial IoT (IIoT), will be ideal for extension into 5G services, setting the stage for the natural evolution of OnGo solutions.

Completion of Release 3 by the CBRS Alliance is expected to conclude in Q4 2019, enabling OnGo 5G service availability in 2020.

