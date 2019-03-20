Video

CBNL Ready to Deploy 5G FWA Today

3/5/2019
In an interview with CBNL's CTO, the mmWave FWA point-to-multipoint specialist sets out its roadmap to 5G Fixed Wireless Access and talks through its new residential FWA and smart city products. For more information, visit CBNL.
