Casa, Nokia, Samsung, Others to Use Qualcomm's New 5G Fixed Wireless Chips

SAN DIEGO -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced that the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System has been selected by 30+ global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for commercial 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer-premises equipment (CPE) device launches starting in 2020. Those working with Qualcomm Technologies include the following OEMs and solution providers: Arcadyan, Askey, AVM, Casa Systems, Compal, Cradlepoint, Fibocom, FIH, Franklin, Gemtek, Gongjin, Gosuncn Technology Group Co., Ltd., Inseego, LG, Linksys, MeiG, NETGEAR, Nokia, OPPO, Panasonic Mobile Communications, Co., Ltd, Quanta, Quectel, Sagemcom, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sercomm, Sierra Wireless, Sunsea, Technicolor, Telit, Wewins, Wingtech, WNC, and ZTE.

With strong customer interest in the industry-leading Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for FWA CPE devices, Qualcomm Technologies is extending its wireless leadership – spanning modem, RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna modules – into a fast-growing opportunity for 5G mobile operators. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System provides a comprehensive, fully integrated modem-to-antenna 5G solution, which is engineered to streamline product development for multiple mobile broadband product categories, including sub-6 GHz, mmWave and extended-range mmWave CPE devices. This solution is designed to provide OEMs with the technology capabilities they need to tackle wireless complexity while enabling them to offer a diverse product portfolio to their customers.

“Our comprehensive Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System architecture, which supports virtually any combination of 5G spectrum bands and modes, from sub-6 to extended-range mmWave, will empower global mobile carriers and OEMs to offer best-in-class 5G performance to homes and businesses, including those in previously underserved areas,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The widespread adoption of our modem-to-antenna solution translates into enhanced fixed broadband services and additional opportunities to utilize 5G network infrastructure for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments. Due to the development ease of our integrated system and industry movement toward self-installed, plug-and-play CPE devices, we expect OEMs will be able to support fixed broadband deployments beginning in 2020.”

Qualcomm Technologies will be showcasing commercial CPE devices powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System at the Qualcomm 5G Summit in Barcelona, October 14-16, 2019.

Qualcomm