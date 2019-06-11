|
Building a 5G Ready Network Today
11/6/2019
In this interview, Andrew Vaz, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Juniper Networks, elaborates on why these are exciting times for service providers. We have real industry business problems that are aching to be solved and at the same time we have a leading-edge 5G technology "tool set" available today to help solve these problems. Andrew talks specifically about some of the next-gen, revenue-generating 5G services and how service provider architects will need to evolve their networks using the latest 5G technologies, including next-gen routing, network slicing, distributed clouds, automation, AI/ML and connected security to efficiently and safely deliver new services to both enterprises and consumers.
This content is sponsored by Juniper Networks.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
White Paper: Get Congestion Relief for Your Network Ebook: Cache in with Multi-Access Edge Computing White Paper: Have a Zero Trust Security Policy for Your Core White Paper: Cashing in on Connected Cars ACG Research TCO Analysis: Save 60% and More by Converging to One Transport Network
5G Security Strategy Considerations 5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments
Private 5G Networks for Industrial IoT Transforming the wireless edge to realize 5G’s full potential Boundless photorealistic mobile XR over 5G Breaking the wireless barriers to mobilize 5G NR mmWave Insights from mmWave & sub6 Real-world Performance
5G Poll