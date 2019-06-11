Video

Building a 5G Ready Network Today

11/6/2019
In this interview, Andrew Vaz, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Juniper Networks, elaborates on why these are exciting times for service providers. We have real industry business problems that are aching to be solved and at the same time we have a leading-edge 5G technology "tool set" available today to help solve these problems. Andrew talks specifically about some of the next-gen, revenue-generating 5G services and how service provider architects will need to evolve their networks using the latest 5G technologies, including next-gen routing, network slicing, distributed clouds, automation, AI/ML and connected security to efficiently and safely deliver new services to both enterprises and consumers.

This content is sponsored by Juniper Networks.

