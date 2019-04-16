Video

BT & Casa Systems Demonstrate 5G Convergence of Wireless & Wireline Networks at MWC 2019

4/16/2019
5G core is not just for wireless. It supports fixed broadband networks as well. Maria Cuevas, principal manager of mobile research technology at BT, and Phil Harvey at Light Reading discuss Casa Systems' 5G convergence proof of concept at MWC 2019 and how it demonstrates 5G convergence of wireless and wireline networks that will provide subscribers with a seamless experience as they move between wireless and fixed connectivity.
