Boingo's Raja on How Small Cells & Virtualization Will Enable 5G

5/29/2018
Kishore Raja, VP of Engineering Strategic Programs at Boingo Wireless, talks about how the company is moving aggressively to deploy small cell technology such as DAS (distributed antenna systems) at venues, and discusses how virtualization, edge computing and small cell deployments will enable low-latency service delivery in 5G deployments.
