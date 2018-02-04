|
Boingo CTO: 5G No Threat to Cable
4/2/2018
DENVER – Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies -- Boingo CTO Derek Peterson discusses Boingo's wireless cable business on military bases, and the pre-5G kiosks Boingo is developing with Xfinity to provide travelers with the opportunity to quickly download content to devices before boarding an airplane. In addition, Peterson discusses fixed wireless and other use cases and opportunities for cable companies regarding 5G.
