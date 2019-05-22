Video

Big 5G Event Panel: Maximizing 5G ROI – The Business Case for 5G

5/22/2019
Verizon's Nicki Palmer, AT&T's Igor Glubochansky, C Spire's Craig Sparks, Cincinnati Bell's Tom Simpson and CTIA's Tom Sawanobori join Light Reading's Mike Dano to discuss how 5G will really pay off for carriers.
