Big 5G Event Keynote: Sprint's Mishka Dehghan

5/21/2019
Mishka Dehghan is vice president of 5G development for Sprint Business, and she talked about the future that we can enable with 5G at the Big 5G Event in Denver on May 8, 2019.
