AT&T Launches Mobile 5G Service in 7 More Cities

AT&T is rolling out mobile 5G in parts of seven more cities in the US.

The operator says it's launching its 3GPP-based mobile 5G in parts of Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose with immediate effect. As a result, its 5G service using 39GHz millimeter wave spectrum is now available in parts of 19 cities.

The operator is also planning the launch of a nationwide sub-6GHz 5G network: That will start rolling later this year. AT&T has not yet revealed exactly which frequencies will be used for that deployment.

To that end, AT&T is planning to have "at least" three 5G mobile devices out this year. It has already launched the Netgear Nighthawk 5G hotspot, even if that is not widely available yet.

Samsung 5G smartphones are expected to be arriving soon as well. This could include a phone that will work with mmWave frequencies and a dual mode (low and high band) model in the second half of 2019.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading