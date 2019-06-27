AT&T Launches 5G for Business in Las Vegas

AT&T has added Las Vegas to its growing list of mobile 5G deployments.

The operator said it has millimeter wave 5G available in parts of Las Vegas right now. The company has limited areas of 20 other US cities where it is already offering 5G to business customers, and a few pre-selected consumers.

AT&T is selling the 256GB Samsung S10 5G handset for $999.99 for potential business users. It can be used with the Business Unlimited Preferred plan for $90 a month.

Why this matters It's been a busy week for 5G millimeter wave and other high-band spectrum rollouts in the US. In addition to AT&T, T-Mobile has rolled six initial markets on millimeter wave spectrum. Meanwhile, Verizon has rolled out the high-band 5G in Denver and Providence.

T-Mobile, however, has said it will roll out 600MHz 5G "nationwide" this year. AT&T has also said it will roll out nationwide 5G -- probably on its 700MHz frequency -- in 2020.

Sprint is using its 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G. Although Sprint will combine this with T-Mobile's 600MHz and millimeter wave holdings if the two firms are permitted to complete the announced $26.5 billion merger.

