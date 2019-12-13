AT&T Flips the Switch on Lowband 5G in 10 Markets

DALLAS -- AT&T 5G is now live for consumers in 10 markets. Millions of consumers and businesses across Birmingham, Ala., Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, Calif. market areas can now access AT&T's low-band 5G network using the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.

"We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation," said Scott Mair, President of AT&T Technology Operations. "We were the first in the U.S. to offer commercial mobile 5G, and this is the next step as we build to nationwide service in the first half of 2020."

Built on top of the Nation's Best and also the Fastest Wireless Network,1 AT&T low-band 5G availability will continue to rapidly expand - including service in Boston, Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., New York City, and other markets soon – as we work toward offering nationwide coverage in the first half of 2020.

AT&T customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G in AT&T stores nationwide or online at att.com/GalaxyNote10Plus5G.2 For a limited time, customers can get the device for as low as $350 when purchased on a qualifying device installment plan, with eligible unlimited plan and trade in.3

"With the launch of AT&T 5G for consumers, we're bringing our customers new and innovative ways to connect with each other, their entertainment and their communities," said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president AT&T Mobility. "Today's launch sets the stage for the development of new and immersive experiences as we prepare to deliver AT&T 5G nationwide in the coming months."

Two flavors of next generation 5G technology

With today's introduction of AT&T 5G, we now offer our next generation network over both low-band 5G and high-band 5G to best serve different applications and customer needs. More details are available at att.com/5GforYou.

Low-band 5G (5G) initially offers broad coverage areas for both consumers and businesses. This service is ideal for mobile customers who need performance while on the go.

High-band 5G (what we call 5G+) offers extra speed and capacity to serve high-traffic areas and places like arenas, campuses and more. It is currently available for businesses and collaborators who are exploring new ways to unlock the significant performance capabilities of 5G+. Service is now offered in parts of 23 cities, including recent entries into parts of King of Prussia and West Hollywood.FN

Additionally, customers who travel outside our available 5G coverage area with a compatible 5G device will have confidence in knowing they will still be able to connect to the nation's best and also the fastest network on AT&T 5G Evolution and LTE. In fact, LTE customers nationwide are already benefitting from the upgrades we've made to our network while preparing it for 5G. We offer 5G Evolution (areas with optimized LTE technologies) in over 550 markets today and it offers customers speeds up to twice as fast as LTE.X

