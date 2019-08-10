AT&T Announces Winners of 5G Hackathon, Sponsored by Ericsson, IBM & Samsung

DALLAS -- More than 200 developers, designers and creators descended upon Los Angeles this past weekend to build and test mobile solutions using the high bandwidth and low latency of AT&T’s 5G+ network, which reached speeds up to 1.8Gbps onsite.

In one of the first 5G hackathons in the industry, participants on over 40 teams came together to highlight the potential of 5G to disrupt the way we experience, consume and create content, all while competing for $100,000 in cash prizes.

This hackathon is an important milestone as we develop compelling 5G use cases ahead of making the network available to consumers later this year.

All submissions were conducted on a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, initially made available to select AT&T businesses and developers this past summer, using the onsite 5G network. Winners include:

1st Place Overall ($50,000) – FitStream

Fitness, dance and yoga instructors generally lack an ability to interact with students when offering online classes. FitStream enables instructors to stream their classes live on an interactive platform, viewable right from customers’ mobile phones where they can interact with class content and offer instructor feedback. This is made possible through an on-premise solution that uses the principles of interactive gaming on 5G and artificial intelligence on edge platforms. FitStream also took home “Best Edge Computing Solution” ($5,000) and “Best Entertainment Solution – Non-Gaming” ($5,000).

2nd Place Overall ($20,000) – Multistream

A major gap in mobile security monitoring is the ability to relay multiple video streams at once. With Multistream, users like oil and gas companies, government agencies, building management firms and farming industry workers can access several security streams at once through CCTV or internet feeds with accurate location tracking. Multistream also took home “Best High Bandwidth 5G Use Case” ($5,000).

3rd Place Overall ($5,000) – Live Cooking

Cooking takes time and skill, and an at-home chef takes money. Live Cooking makes meal preparation easy by pairing hungry customers with the app’s network of chefs who prepare a meal using an interactive robotic platform over 5G. Simply purchase a robotic cooking set and a subscription to the app’s chef network to get a chef-prepared gourmet meal through the Live Cooking platform.

Best Low Latency 5G Use Case ($5,000) – Tremor

Seconds and minutes can save lives when it comes to earthquake warnings. That’s why Tremor analyzes available data to act as an advanced warning system for upcoming events. Using multiple Android phones with algorithms that measure a phone’s transition from a “quiet” state to one experiencing motion, Tremor can provide advanced warnings of tens of seconds to minutes. This is made possible by quickly processing and transmitting over 5G when and where devices transition out of “quiet” mode.

Best VR/AR/MR or Gaming Solution ($5,000) – Sar 5G

Technology continues to enhance search and rescue capabilities, where real-time data is necessary for increasing the safety of rescuers. Search and Rescue (SAR) 5G is a dual facing application that uses public records and scene-gathered data to offer an enhanced information and data tracking system for responders. God Mode provides Mission Control with a bird's eye view of a building’s blueprint, which can be pulled in from public records and populated in virtual space. GPS coordinates and live video streams are sent in from responders on the scene, including coordinate markers that highlight important features such as active victim, hazard or exit route. The data is then visualized on the blueprint in real time, with alert tones highlighting when new markers have been placed. This allows search and rescue responders to operate more efficiently and effectively, visualizing real-time data while on the ground.

Best Use of IBM Technology ($5,000) – Attention AI

Teachers endure many challenges when trying to capture and hold the attention of their students in the classroom. Attention AI provides teachers with the relevant and contextual information needed to serve their students in real-time by applying IoT solutions created for design and manufacturing to the education industry, including the benefits of IoT data cleansed through the lens of AI. Through Attention AI, teachers can access academic history, sleep habits, socioeconomic background and more.

AT&T is proud to be a consistent leader in bringing together the best minds from across the country to build new 5G experiences for consumers and business from the ground up. These real-world 5G mobile solutions are opening the door to new experiences that will change how we live, work, and play, showcasing the benefits of faster speeds and near real-time latency of AT&T’s 5G network.

The Hackathon was sponsored by Ericsson, IBM and Samsung. Participating developer teams received Samsung Galaxy S10 5G devices at this summer’s flagship event AT&T SHAPE, and the devices include service through December 31, 2019.

Visit developer.att.com/ to find out more about the AT&T Developer Program.

