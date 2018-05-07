Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems

Apple has reportedly dropped Intel as the 5G modem supplier for its initial next-generation iPhones.

Israeli tech publication CTECH cites documents seen and sources that say that Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) won't be using Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC)'s "Sunny Peak" 5G modem in its initial 5G iPhone, which it was planning to launch in 2020. (See Apple in Hiring Frenzy for 5G Device Design and Intel Wants to Be a 5G Player.)

Apple could use other suppliers for early 5G modem chips, notably Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM). However, Apple and Qualcomm have a long-term lawsuit ongoing, but Apple has still been using the chip designer for 4G modems, along with Intel. (See Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report.)

Qualcomm has previously said that it expects the first 5G smartphones to arrive in the first half of 2019. (See Qualcomm: The First 5G Smartphone on Display?)

The first 5G fixed and mobile networks are supposed to arrive in the US in late 2018, with widespread deployment in 2020.

