An Extra Week to Enter the Leading Lights

Rushing to pull together that submission for this year's Leading Lights awards? Well, draw a breath and take a welcoming slug of something warm and boozy, because you've got a week's grace…

Following some polite demands and, quite frankly, some extraordinary begging, we have decided to extend the deadline for this year's awards to Friday, March 29 -- at the end of the day Pacific Standard Time (PST) to be precise.

Now in their 15th year, the Leading Lights Awards are handed out each year to the companies and individuals that stood out from the crowd, innovated and took the industry to new heights during the past year.

If you've already entered, then you can relax… and you're in good company -- we've had entries from many of the biggest names in the industry, from A to Z.

If you've already begun the process of submitting an entry, then you can breathe a bit easier… but don't put it aside -- once we close the entry door on March 29, that's it: No submissions after that time will be accepted.

If you haven't started, then you've still got time to hone that submission and pick out the very best of what you've achieved in the past year, but don't delay any longer. To get the ball rolling, check out the categories, because, like the telecoms industry, there are significant changes to take into account.

In addition to the ever popular "Best Product/Service" awards and the range of categories that recognize outstanding developments in key areas such as 5G, security, SD-WAN, telco cloud/virtualization, test and measurement and edge computing, we've added two new categories:

Most Innovative AI/Analytics Strategy: Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative strategy built around the development or use of AI/analytics capabilities during the past year.

Most Innovative Blockchain for Telecoms Strategy: Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative blockchain-based strategy in the telecoms market during the past year.

You can see the full list of awards categories, details about how to enter, and a link to our FAQ document, at the Leading Lights 2019 home page.

Please pay close attention to the rules, and be sure to keep within the 300-word limit of the main pitch of your submission -- we'll be counting!

And here's a critical piece of information: Products, services and strategic directives must have been announced on or after March 1, 2018 to qualify for consideration. So if it was launched in 2015 (yes, you know who you are from last year…) or even in February 2018, then it won't qualify. So please be sure to read the guidelines and check the FAQ document too.

The awards are judged by the Light Reading editorial team with help from the Heavy Reading analyst team. The shortlists will be announced in early April and the winners announced at an awards dinner in Denver (further details to follow) on Monday, May 6, as a kick-off to our Big 5G Event.

And as ever, as part of the Leading Lights process, we're seeking nominations for the Light Reading Hall of Fame, which recognizes those individuals, both the famous and the infamous, who have made a notable contribution to the global communications sector. Among those inducted in previous years are Steve Jobs, Bob Metcalfe, John Chambers, Brian Roberts, Kris Rinne, Martin Cooper, John Donovan, Mukesh Ambani, Irwin Jacobs, Larissa Herda, James Crowe, Niklas Zennström, Edward Snowden, Reed Hastings, Hedy Lamarr, Bernie Ebbers, Basil Alwan, Mark Zuckerberg and John Legere.

Check out our video announcing last year's Hall of Fame inductees:

And to see who picked up the Leading Lights trophies in 2018 and then had a few glasses of vino tinto too many at the awards party in Austin, see: