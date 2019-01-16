A 5G Device Timeline for 2019

Ready for the dawn of the 5G smartphone? All signs now point to these mobile devices arriving on the scene within the first half of 2019.

The earliest 5G devices are already available, such as customer premises equipment (CPE) from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea: SEC) for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)'s fixed wireless "5G Home" service. Meanwhile, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s first mobile device, the Netgear Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGR) Nighthawk 5G hotspot, is currently available for select business customers, but will get a wider release to the general public this spring at $500 a unit. (See A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond, Verizon's Home-Grown 5G Arrives Today and AT&T's 5G Switches On in 12 US Cities, but Only for 'Early Adopters'.)

But all this is just a precursor to a stream of devices expected later this year. Indeed, the first half of this year appears to be a key proving ground for 5G devices.

1H2019 Most notably, Samsung is planning to unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 later in February in San Francisco. The rumor mill has Samsung launching at least one 5G S10 model, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. The South Korean conglomerate showed off a prototype 5G model, albeit under glass, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (See CES 2019: 5G Under Glass.)

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) is also working on a 2.5GHz 5G phone with LG Electronics Inc. (London: LGLD; Korea: 6657.KS) for the first half of 2019 in Sprint's first nine planned 5G cities. (See Sprint Reveals 3 More 5G Cities, Promises 'Cool' 5G Phone & Small Cell.)

Meanwhile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon have all said they will have Samsung 5G phones this year. Verizon is planning to launch its first Samsung 5G phone in the first half of this year (likely the S10). Meanwhile, AT&T is promising 2 Samsung 5G phones this year, the first coming in the Spring, as well as a phone for Sprint in 2019. (See Verizon Plans to Offer Samsung 5G Phone in H1 2019.)

Verizon's Motorola Mobility LLC z3 with a snap-on 28GHz 5G module is still expected to be among the first 5G-capable phones on the market. (See Verizon's First 5G Mobile Device? It's a Snap!)