|
5G4REAL: Want 5G First? Book a Ticket to Seoul
3/25/2019
SK Telecom, LGU Plus and Korea Telecom have already launched a consumer 5G network in South Korea. A key partner for each of these operators is Samsung Networks, which offers end-to-end solutions for 5G.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Transforming the wireless edge to realize 5G’s full potential Boundless photorealistic mobile XR over 5G Breaking the wireless barriers to mobilize 5G NR mmWave Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency 5G for Industrial Automation The Accelerating Momentum of Connected & Autonomous Vehicles
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach NB-IoT Security: Enabling a Safer Hyper-Connected World K2-Series 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution
Get Predictive with Machine Learning RAN Automation Future proof your transport network for 5G low-latency and scale Learn how network operators really feel about multi-vendor open RAN Rakuten and Cisco: How to build a faster, more flexible and highly optimized 5G network Ensure your 5G network infrastructure is authentic, verified, trusted
5G Poll