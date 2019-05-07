Video

5G4REAL: These 3D-Printed 5G Antennas Are Cheap & Ready to Install

7/5/2019
The expansion of 5G networks will require an unprecedented increase in the number of radio units, especially in urban environments. XJET is a 3D-printing company that has spent ten years perfecting a proprietary device that can fabricate ready-to-use metal and ceramic components. In partnership with the University of Delaware, XJET has designed a unique shape that increases 5G antenna signal at a fraction of the cost.
