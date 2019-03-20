Video

5G4REAL: The GSMA's Innovation City at MWC19

3/5/2019
Light Reading takes a tour of MWC’s Innovation City, where you’ll see an IoT-connected beehive, take flight in a 5G skyship or order a café au lait from an AI robot barista.
