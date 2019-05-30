Video

5G4REAL: Storytellers Unveil 5G-Powered Projects

5/30/2019
In late 2018, Verizon and the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) invited a cohort of creators to explore how 5G technology could breathe life into their work. After a months-long residency at RYOT Studios in Los Angeles, three creative teams showcased how 5G can make live motion capture, a typically cumbersome production process, both faster and cheaper. Initial coverage of the 5G Storytellers project can be found here.
