5G4REAL: Rubik's Cube Is No Match for 5G
5/1/2019
Verizon, AT&T and other network operators provided updates on the state of their 5G rollouts at the sixth annual Brooklyn 5G Summit, hosted by NYU. The exhibitors showcased advanced millimeter wave technology applications, but we think using 5G to solve a Rubik's cube is the best use case yet.
