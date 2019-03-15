Video

5G4REAL: Israel Prepped for 5G With Next-Gen Apps

3/15/2019
As a country known for innovation, Israel exhibited several exciting applications for a 5G future at MWC 2019, including a communications protocol that uses soundwaves, a new type of IoT sensor and augmented reality glasses for cyclists.
