5G4REAL: Dano's CES Round-Up

1/14/2019
Mike Dano, who recently joined Light Reading as editorial director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, ends his visit to CES by discussing the US operators' marketing spat over 5G service claims, the current state of 5G service offerings and what might emerge in terms of 5G developments, service strategies and actual products in Barcelona at MWC 2019.
