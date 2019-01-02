|
5G4REAL: A Tech Cold War?
2/1/2019
The US charged Huawei with bank fraud, intellectual property theft and violation of sanctions against Iran. The buildout of 5G networks is a central player in this escalating tech (and economic) cold war between the US and China.
