5G Transport – Where Do We Start?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief
With initial 5G launches looming ever nearer, network operators are running out of time to make critical decisions about the transport network infrastructure that will underpin the low-latency, bandwidth-hungry services operators are hoping to launch and monetize.
And there's no shortage of decisions to be made, notes Heavy Reading principal analyst Sterling Perrin, who is hosting a 5G & Optical Transport workshop with executives from BT, ECI Telecom, Google and Orange on June 26 prior to the NGON & DCI Europe event in Nice, France (June 26-28).
"There's so much the operators need to consider and decide -- there are a lot of questions that need to be asked and answered," he notes. Some of the key debating points for all operators, and their partners and suppliers, include:
These are just a few of the many questions that need to be answered and, says Perrin, there's little sign so far of any consensus about pretty much anything. Maybe after June 26 we'll have a few answers -- though very likely the list of questions stacking up for the operator transport network teams will be just that bit longer.
I'm looking forward to the workshop to find out what Perrin and his fellow operator and vendor speakers have to say.
— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading