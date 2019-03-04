5G NR C-V2X Unleashes a Paradigm Shift in Automotive Use Cases

Building on Release 14 C-V2X momentum and commercial readiness, 3GPP is now working on Release 16 5G NR C-V2X standardization. This evolution will expand the set of applications of C-V2X by a magnitude. C-V2X will go from a technology that targets basic safety with its superior non-line of sight performance, to a technology that provides advanced safety and increased situational awareness by also communicating directly between vehicles and everything around them, with benefits such as energy saving and shorter time of travel.