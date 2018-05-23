5G in the USA: A Post-BCE Update

Dan Jones
5/23/2018
We broke real 5G news at our BCE show in Austin, Texas last week, adding more data on markets, speeds and feeds for the next-generation wireless technology.

So check out the updates below:


Red flags indicate AT&T, blue for Verizon, magenta for T-Mobile and yellow for Sprint. Expand the map to see a larger version and the carriers' overlapping cities.

AT&T
What: Mobile 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard, with fixed 5G in trials
Where: Atlanta, Dallas, Waco and nine other unnamed markets
When: Late 2018
Frequencies: AT&T hasn't confirmed yet but 39GHz is widely rumored
Suppliers (known so far): Qualcomm
Devices: A mobile "puck"
Anticipated download speeds: 1 Gbit/s (fixed)
Capex plan for 2018: $23 billion

For more:

Sprint
What: Mobile 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard
Where: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
When: First half of 2019
Frequencies: 2.5GHz
Suppliers (known so far): Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Qualcomm
Devices: Smartphones
Anticipated download speeds: 250-300 Mbit/s (mobile)
Capex plan for 2018: $5-6 billion

For more:

T-Mobile US
What: Mobile 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard
Where: Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City and 26 other cities
When: 2019-20
Frequencies: 600MHz, 28GHz, 39GHz
Suppliers (known so far): Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm
Devices: Smartphones
Anticipated download speeds: 100-200 Mbit/s (mobile)
Capex plan for 2018: $4.9-5.3 billion

For more:

Verizon
What: Fixed 5G using its home-grown 5GTF spec first, with 5G using the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) standard as soon as possible afterwards
Where: Sacramento and Los Angeles, with up to three more markets to follow in 2018
When: Second half of 2018
Frequencies: 28GHz
Suppliers (known so far): Ericsson, Samsung, Qualcomm
Devices: 5G customer premises equipment and home routers, smartphones (with mobile 5G)
Anticipated download speeds: 1 Gbit/s (fixed)
Capex plan for 2018: $17-17.8 billion

For more:

What does this mean in the real world?
Expect to see commercial demos of initial fixed 5G deployments in the fall timeframe, with launch to follow soon after. Mobile 5G will still wait for the arrival of smartphones in the first half of 2019. (See America: A Tale of at Least Two 5Gs.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

