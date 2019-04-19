|
5G Arrives Faster Thanks to New Chipsets & Smartphones
4/19/2019
GSA President Joe Barrett discusses how the spectrum needs of 5G are being met worldwide and then discusses the availability of 5G smartphones and other devices. The availability of new chipsets is spurring the advancement of 5G smartphones and that will mean that 5G's adoption will happen a lot more quickly than 4G.
