Verizon, T-Mobile Win Points in Opensignal's Latest Network Report

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. -- Opensignal, the independent global standard for measuring real-world mobile network experience, today released its latest Mobile Network Experience: USA Report which showed some of the biggest changes in years and an increasingly narrowing gap between Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T in many categories.

Results show Verizon and T-Mobile each claimed the top positions in two of five metric categories. Enhanced video streaming quality and extended LTE reach made Verizon the winner of Opensignal's Video Experience and 4G Availability awards, while T-Mobile reclaimed the lead in both Upload Speed Experience and Download Speed Experience. AT&T was close behind in the Download Speed category and came to a draw with T-Mobile for Latency Experience. This represents a significant shift from earlier this year and shows U.S. operators continuing to invest in 4G as the groundwork for 5G.

The USA report draws on Opensignal's active U.S. userbase of more than 1.4 million unique devices which collected more than 5.6 billion measurements between March 16, 2019, and June 13, 2019 via Opensignal's apps and partner apps. Opensignal captures data actively and automatically – a key distinction that avoids bias from self-initiated consumer tests and ensures results accurately reflect mobile network service the way users are truly experiencing it. Capturing the real-world experience is increasingly important in helping separate hype from reality in the ever-changing mobile landscape.

"The race to 5G in the U.S. is increasing competition among operators and the majority of the measurement categories we analyzed within this report have become closely contested three-horse races," said Brendan Gill, CEO of Opensignal. "Competition drives innovation and ultimately better consumer experiences. And the technical enhancements operators are making in preparation for the fifth generation of wireless communication are giving us some of the best 4G mobile user experiences as well."

