Transit Wireless Names Melinda White as New CEO

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/23/2018
NEW YORK CITY -- Transit Wireless, the company that delivers Cellular and Wi-Fi coverage to New York City underground subway stations, has appointed Melinda White as its new Chief Executive Officer effective May 21, 2018.

As CEO, Melinda White will oversee all of Transit Wireless' operations and will focus on enhancing the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration. With a customer-focused approach, Ms. White will leverage her background in operations, finance, marketing, consumer and commercial sales, and business development to expand the reach of Transit Wireless.

"Transit Wireless remains committed to keeping New Yorkers connected, with the focus on our customers and our communities. I’m thrilled to lead Transit Wireless into its next phase of strategic growth," said Melinda White, CEO, Transit Wireless.

Ms. White joins Transit Wireless with more than 20 years of experience in the wireless and telecommunications industry. Most recently, Ms. White served as the CEO of Black Walnut Ventures where she advised companies on strategy and operations. Prior to joining Black Walnut Ventures, Ms. White worked at Frontier Communications for more than 12 years and most recently served as president of the West region. Ms. White has also held senior leadership roles at Wink Communications, Cox Communications and Cellular One.

"Melinda's breadth of experience made her a standout candidate," said Jim Hassell, chairman of Transit Wireless' Members Committee and CEO, BAI Communications. "Since its completion one year ago, the popularity of Transit Wireless’ seamless cellular coverage in subway stations and platforms and its public access Wi-Fi network has continued to grow. I look forward to the next level of operational growth under Melinda’s stewardship."

Transit Wireless

