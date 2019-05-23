T-Mobile Rebrands 'One' Pricing Plan to 'Magenta,' Promises to Match Rivals' Promotions

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The Un-carrier just rolled out the Magenta carpet – and plan. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s squashing yet another barrier to wireless freedom by matching – or beating – your eligible discount from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. You’ll get Magenta, the evolution of T-Mobile ONE, the industry’s best unlimited plan. And T-Mobile sweetens your switch with deals on the latest phones including a smartphone on us, T-Mobile’s best-ever smartphone deal this year with a Samsung buy one get one (BOGO) of up to $900 off when you add a line. It all starts on June 2nd.

Today, around 50 million people have wireless discounts1 from the Carriers – grandfathered discounts they think no one can match and that they don’t want to lose. In fact, roughly 1 in 3 of those customers say their employer discount is one of the reasons they stay with their wireless provider2. Well, T-Mobile’s gonna free you. Bring that eligible discount over to T-Mobile, and the Un-carrier will match or beat it, dollar for dollar via bill credits. And, once you switch, you can keep your new Magenta rate plan – and that discount – unless you change it … that’s T-Mobile’s Un-contract promise.

“We started this Un-carrier revolution to bring more transparency, value and freedom to wireless. We believe no one should feel trapped by their wireless company,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “Before the Un-carrier, people were locked into annual service contracts and financing plans, and we changed all that. Now, we’re freeing millions more. Lose your Carrier, keep your discount!”

Here’s how it works. Just bring your latest bill from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint showing an eligible corporate, affiliate, military or senior service discount to a T-Mobile store when you’re ready to switch. Your T-Mobile Expert will review and verify your discount, set you up on the newly-named Magenta plan and match that discount dollar for dollar – in $5 increments which could actually beat your Carrier discount -- up to $15 for one line and $30 total for two or more lines.

T-Mobile US Inc.