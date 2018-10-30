T-Mobile Boasts 1.6M Net Customers Added in Q3

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):
Record Financial Performance (all percentages year-over-year)
Record Service revenues of $8.1 billion, up 6% — led the industry in YoY growth for the 18th consecutive quarter
Record Total revenues of $10.8 billion, up 8% — led the industry in YoY growth once again
Strong Net income of $795 million, up 45% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, up 48%
Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.2 billion, up 15%
Net cash provided by operating activities(3) of $914 million for Q3 2018 and $2.9 billion for YTD 2018
Free Cash Flow(1)(3) of $890 million for Q3 2018 and $2.3 billion for YTD 2018
Industry-Leading Customer Growth
1.6 million total net additions — 22nd consecutive quarter with more than 1 million net additions
1.1 million total branded postpaid net additions — led the industry once again
774,000 branded postpaid phone net additions — led the industry for the 19th consecutive quarter
35,000 branded prepaid net additions — “MetroTM by T-Mobile” launched on October 8th
Record low Q3 branded postpaid phone churn of 1.02% — down 21 bps YoY compared to down 15 bps in Q2 2018
Network Expansion Continues
T-Mobile now covers 324 million people with 4
G LTE - targeting 325 million people by year-end 2018
Aggressive deployment of 600 MHz in Q3 2018, reaching more than 1,500 cities and towns in 37 states and Puerto Rico
21 devices currently compatible with 600 MHz including latest iPhone generation
Fastest 4G LTE network for 19th consecutive quarter based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data
Continued Strong Outlook for 2018
Increased and narrowed target for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.8 to 4.1 million
Net income is not available on a forward-looking basis
Increased and narrowed Adjusted EBITDA target to $11.8 to $12.0 billion including leasing revenues of $0.6 to $0.7 billion (leasing revenues now expected at the high end of the guidance range)
Cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest, of $4.9 to $5.3 billion, unchanged from the prior target range, still expected to come in at the high end of the range
Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for Net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019 also unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46% - 48%, respectively
