T-Mobile Boasts 1.6M Net Customers Added in Q3 News Wire Feed

Light Reading 10/30/2018 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS): Record Financial Performance (all percentages year-over-year) Record Service revenues of $8.1 billion, up 6% — led the industry in YoY growth for the 18th consecutive quarter Record Total revenues of $10.8 billion, up 8% — led the industry in YoY growth once again Strong Net income of $795 million, up 45% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, up 48% Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.2 billion, up 15% Net cash provided by operating activities(3) of $914 million for Q3 2018 and $2.9 billion for YTD 2018 Free Cash Flow(1)(3) of $890 million for Q3 2018 and $2.3 billion for YTD 2018 Industry-Leading Customer Growth 1.6 million total net additions — 22nd consecutive quarter with more than 1 million net additions 1.1 million total branded postpaid net additions — led the industry once again 774,000 branded postpaid phone net additions — led the industry for the 19th consecutive quarter 35,000 branded prepaid net additions — “MetroTM by T-Mobile” launched on October 8th Record low Q3 branded postpaid phone churn of 1.02% — down 21 bps YoY compared to down 15 bps in Q2 2018 B>Network Expansion Continues T-Mobile now covers 324 million people with 4 G LTE - targeting 325 million people by year-end 2018 Aggressive deployment of 600 MHz in Q3 2018, reaching more than 1,500 cities and towns in 37 states and Puerto Rico 21 devices currently compatible with 600 MHz including latest iPhone generation Fastest 4G LTE network for 19th consecutive quarter based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data Continued Strong Outlook for 2018 Increased and narrowed target for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.8 to 4.1 million Net income is not available on a forward-looking basis Increased and narrowed Adjusted EBITDA target to $11.8 to $12.0 billion including leasing revenues of $0.6 to $0.7 billion (leasing revenues now expected at the high end of the guidance range) Cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest, of $4.9 to $5.3 billion, unchanged from the prior target range, still expected to come in at the high end of the range Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for Net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019 also unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46% - 48%, respectively T-Mobile US Inc. (0) | Comment | Print | RSS Comments Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT [close this box] Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.