T-Mobile Boasts 1.6M Net Customers Added in Q3

10/30/2018
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

Record Financial Performance (all percentages year-over-year)

  • Record Service revenues of $8.1 billion, up 6% — led the industry in YoY growth for the 18th consecutive quarter

  • Record Total revenues of $10.8 billion, up 8% — led the industry in YoY growth once again

  • Strong Net income of $795 million, up 45% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, up 48%

  • Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.2 billion, up 15%

  • Net cash provided by operating activities(3) of $914 million for Q3 2018 and $2.9 billion for YTD 2018

  • Free Cash Flow(1)(3) of $890 million for Q3 2018 and $2.3 billion for YTD 2018

    Industry-Leading Customer Growth

  • 1.6 million total net additions — 22nd consecutive quarter with more than 1 million net additions

  • 1.1 million total branded postpaid net additions — led the industry once again

  • 774,000 branded postpaid phone net additions — led the industry for the 19th consecutive quarter

  • 35,000 branded prepaid net additions — “MetroTM by T-Mobile” launched on October 8th

  • Record low Q3 branded postpaid phone churn of 1.02% — down 21 bps YoY compared to down 15 bps in Q2 2018

    B>Network Expansion Continues

  • T-Mobile now covers 324 million people with 4 G LTE - targeting 325 million people by year-end 2018

  • Aggressive deployment of 600 MHz in Q3 2018, reaching more than 1,500 cities and towns in 37 states and Puerto Rico

  • 21 devices currently compatible with 600 MHz including latest iPhone generation

  • Fastest 4G LTE network for 19th consecutive quarter based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data

    Continued Strong Outlook for 2018

  • Increased and narrowed target for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.8 to 4.1 million

    Net income is not available on a forward-looking basis

  • Increased and narrowed Adjusted EBITDA target to $11.8 to $12.0 billion including leasing revenues of $0.6 to $0.7 billion (leasing revenues now expected at the high end of the guidance range)

  • Cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest, of $4.9 to $5.3 billion, unchanged from the prior target range, still expected to come in at the high end of the range

  • Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for Net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019 also unchanged at 7% - 12% and 46% - 48%, respectively

    T-Mobile US Inc.
