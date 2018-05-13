|
Reliance Jio's BCE Keynote: A Disruptive Digital Transformation
5/18/2018
At BCE 2018, Reliance Jio's president of Network, Global Strategy and Service Development, Mathew Oommen, describes how the operator has transformed the nature of mobile service delivery with its greenfield 4G network and, in doing so, changed the communications landscape in what is the second-biggest services market in the world.
