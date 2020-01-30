Quantum Puts up DAS & CBRS Private Network in Faena Hotel, Miami Ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Quantum Wireless has deployed a new high-speed, broadband cellular network at the five-star Faena Hotel and Faena Forum in Miami Beach, along with a new OnGo private LTE network using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), in preparation for the nation's largest sporting event.

Quantum, a member of the CBRS Alliance since 2018, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for the CBRS network as an initial experimental deployment of the new technology.

The Quantum CBRS network and distributed antenna system (DAS) are designed to improve wireless coverage, capacity and data speeds during events at both locations. With CBRS-capable handsets, users can communicate privately and securely over the Quantum CBRS network, independently from cellular networks and public WiFi systems.

The Quantum DAS is a neutral-host network, capable of providing service for all major wireless carriers inside both venues. The nation's two largest wireless carriers have joined the Quantum DAS, giving their customers the benefit of improved service at the Faena, with a third carrier slated to join later in 2020.

Quantum Wireless