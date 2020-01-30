& cplSiteName &

Quantum Puts up DAS & CBRS Private Network in Faena Hotel, Miami Ahead of Super Bowl

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/30/2020

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Quantum Wireless has deployed a new high-speed, broadband cellular network at the five-star Faena Hotel and Faena Forum in Miami Beach, along with a new OnGo private LTE network using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), in preparation for the nation's largest sporting event.

Quantum, a member of the CBRS Alliance since 2018, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for the CBRS network as an initial experimental deployment of the new technology.

The Quantum CBRS network and distributed antenna system (DAS) are designed to improve wireless coverage, capacity and data speeds during events at both locations. With CBRS-capable handsets, users can communicate privately and securely over the Quantum CBRS network, independently from cellular networks and public WiFi systems.

The Quantum DAS is a neutral-host network, capable of providing service for all major wireless carriers inside both venues. The nation's two largest wireless carriers have joined the Quantum DAS, giving their customers the benefit of improved service at the Faena, with a third carrier slated to join later in 2020.

Quantum Wireless

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers
By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance
By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
More Slideshows