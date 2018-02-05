& cplSiteName &

Pentagon Blocks Huawei & ZTE Phone Sales on Military Bases

Dan Jones
5/2/2018
The Pentagon is blocking sales of Huawei and ZTE phones on US military bases across the world, further reducing the access of both companies to sell devices to US customers.

"Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to Department's personnel, information and mission," Pentagon spokesman Major Dave Eastburn said in a statement. "In light of this information, it was not prudent for the Department's exchanges to continue selling them to DoD personnel."

The Department of Defense issued the directive on April 25.

This latest move by the US government will hit Huawei -- the third-largest smartphone company in the world by market share last year -- the hardest. It is already impossible to buy the vendor's latest phones through the major four US mobile operators. (See Verizon Dropping Huawei Plans, Too – Report and Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted.)

Retail outlets -- such as Best Buy and Walmart -- only sell the vendor's low-end phones in their stores. Best Buy is supposed to stop selling the phones soon. (See Best Buy to Drop Huawei in Another Blow to US Ambitions – Report.)

The only way to get new models like the P20 Pro smartphone in the US is via the web from Europe, or from eBay.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

Hot Topics
Huawei, ZTE in the Eye of a Trade Storm
Robert Clark, 4/26/2018
T-Mobile & Sprint: Marriage Made in Hell
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/30/2018
