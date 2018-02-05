Pentagon Blocks Huawei & ZTE Phone Sales on Military Bases

The Pentagon is blocking sales of Huawei and ZTE phones on US military bases across the world, further reducing the access of both companies to sell devices to US customers.
"Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to Department's personnel, information and mission," Pentagon spokesman Major Dave Eastburn said in a statement. "In light of this information, it was not prudent for the Department's exchanges to continue selling them to DoD personnel."
The Department of Defense issued the directive on April 25.
