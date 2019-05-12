Huawei Appeals FCC Decision to Declare It a National Security Risk

NEW YORK CITY -- Huawei launched a lawsuit Wednesday night against the FCC, following the agency's order -- passed late in November -- to bar the use of its Universal Service Fund (USF) to purchase equipment from companies that the government agency claims pose a national security threat, namely Huawei and ZTE.

Huawei filed a petition for review of the Order of the Federal Communications Commission in the Fifth Circuit of the appeals court in Texas. Huawei representatives said on Wednesday night that it had chosen the Fifth Circuit because the vendor's US headquarters are in Plano, Texas.

Huawei has listed several reasons for its appeal against the FCC's order:

The FCC is a communications agency that doesn't normally deal with national security.

Nokia and Ericsson also make telecoms equipment in China, just like Huawei and ZTE. In fact, Huawei claims that about 40% of the telecoms equipment used in US networks today is built in China.