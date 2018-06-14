|
How Operators Can Reduce Video Bitrates to Meet Subscriber Expectations on 4G
6/21/2018
As video on the mobile network expands, 5G promises immense bandwidth capacity, yet today the vast majority of network traffic is distributed via 4G. Beamr offers the telecom industry perceptual video encoding technology that enables operators to move from legacy codecs such as H.264 to HEVC, and deliver broadcast quality 1080p under 2 Mbit/s.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
September 26, 2018, Denver, Colorado
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
SlideshowsSlideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018 Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Mavenir's Billion-Dollar Blueprint Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2018
The CIO's Guide to OnGo for Private Enterprise Networks
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Reliable Network Consolidation With Atrinet's NetACE
By Yuri Denisov, Atrinet
Vodafone Spain Achieves Largest DOCSIS 3.1 Network Transformation in Europe
By David Lee for Huawei
Embracing the Intelligent Era With the Intent-Driven Network
By Kevin Hu, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei