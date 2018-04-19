& cplSiteName &

AT&T on Track With 5G, Starts FirstNet Build

Dan Jones
4/25/2018
50%
50%

AT&T executives said Wednesday the operator plans to be the mobile 5G leader in the US, and will spend five years fully building out the FirstNet LTE network in the US for emergency workers.

At the Brooklyn 5G Summit on Wednesday morning, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)' s president of technology repeated once again that Ma Bell will have mobile 5G available in 12 markets in the US late in 2018, albeit with a "mobile puck" that might be better described as a nomadic router device. The operator hasn't said that what spectrum it will use yet. However, we're told 39GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum is widely expected to be AT&T's frequency of choice.

On AT&T's first quarter earnings call later Wednesday, CFO John Stephens lauded AT&T's recent fixed wireless mmWave 5G, saying that they performed "better than expected." The test signals, he said, "blasted through foliage," rain and snow -- although this was under trial conditions, he allowed.

To compete with the OTT players, telcos need to be nimbler by accelerating network automation. Join us in Austin, Texas from May 14-16 for our fifth-annual Big Communications Event as we tackle challenges like automation. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

Meanwhile, back in the 4G LTE world, AT&T has started to deploy FirstNet 700MHz D-Block (Band 14) radio equipment at its towers. More than 600 agencies in 48 states have signed on for services, Stephens said. AT&T said it expects to "touch" a third of its towers with Band 14 equipment this year but the nationwide rollout will take five years in all. (See Verizon Talks Up Private Core as AT&T Launches FirstNet and 50 US States Sign on for Nationwide Safety Network .)

AT&T’s overall revenue for the first quarter fell 3.4% year-over-year to $38 billion due to new accounting procedures, implemented in the first quarter, and declines at AT&T's Business Solutions and Entertainment Group units. Profits grew to $4.7 billion, compared to $3.5 billion last year. Adjusted earning per share (EPS) was up nearly 15% to $0.85 but missed $0.87 analyst expectations.

The operator added 49,000 subscribers on a monthly contract (postpaid) during the quarter.

AT&T's shares are down 4.52% -- or $1.59 -- at $33.61 in after hours trading.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives