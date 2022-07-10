X.LA founder on the intersection of 5G and the metaverse

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Alex Barkaloff, founding member of X.LA, joins Light Reading on a Tesla tour of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) loop to explain why 5G will pair well with the metaverse.

"We believe that the evolution of the metaverse or metasites and 5G will go hand-in-hand," said Barkaloff.

In addition, Barkaloff explains why the developer community is central to X.LA's metaverse mission, and X.LA's role in facilitating payments in "the Web3 world."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading