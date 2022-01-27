TelcoDR launches Cloud City at MWC

AUSTIN, TX – TelcoDR, the company focused on catalyzing telcos' move to the public cloud, today announces the return of Cloud City. This year the showcase will be provided as a virtual experience and will bring together the innovators building the next generation of cloud solutions for the telco industry. Cloud City will run from 22 February to 2 March and registration is open – and free. Cloud City debuted at MWC in Barcelona in 2021, attracting massive footfall, garnering praise from media, vendors and attendees, and directing the spotlight firmly onto use of the public cloud in telco.

This year, the all-virtual showcase will comprise of an interactive platform, enabling attendees to meet with over 30 cloud-native software vendors; test drive telco software that utilizes services from public cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform; and watch a keynote speech by TelcoDR CEO and founder, Danielle Royston (DR). Available exclusively to visitors to the Cloud City platform, the keynote will see DR explore the competitive advantages CSPs can gain by harnessing the public cloud. Finally, all the latest and breaking news from CLOUD CITY vendors and cloud-first exhibitors will be available to registrants via the Cloud City newsfeed.

Cloud City's public cloud expo will give attendees the chance to experience the latest cloud native telco products in action. Attendees will be able to meet with representatives from TelcoDR along with Totogi, the only telco software company that provides public cloud SaaS solutions for CSPs; and Skyvera, an organization that acquires and transforms telco software companies.

Other exhibitors participating in Cloud City include Working Group Two, a specialist in programmable mobile core networks delivered as-a-service; Allot, a network security solutions provider; and Celona, whose unique 5G LAN solution enables enterprise IT and industrial IoT teams to set up their own cellular wireless network. A full list of the exhibiting companies can be found on the Cloud City website.

"I'm excited to welcome CSP executives to Cloud City," said DR, founder and CEO, TelcoDR. "With the continued uncertainty of the pandemic, the Cloud City platform allows telco executives to easily meet with all the up-and-coming enterprise software companies that are building the latest cloud native solutions for the telecom industry. The launch of the CLOUD CITY virtual showcase will make it easy for any executive, in any geography and in any timezone, to be able see the content, watch the demos, and meet with exhibitors while they experience all Cloud City has to offer."

TelcoDR